Ghana: Senior High School Placement Challenges - Calm Returns to Centre

Calm seems to have been restored at the school placement solution centre set up at the Independence Square to help address challenges confronting parents and prospective students after some chaotic scenes were witnessed there on Monday.

Even though there were still hundreds of parents and prospective students at the centre to find redress to their challenges yesterday, the atmosphere was a sharp contrast to what it was the previous day.

When the "Ghanaian Times" got to the centre at about 11am, Tuesday morning, there was absolute calm at the centre as officials deployed there went about their duty to resolve challenges of parents whose wards were there either to change their schools or find placement for their wards.

Unlike the previous day there was a high level of comportment among both parents and prospective students as they were attended to by the officials.

Some of the prospective students who spoke to the "Ghanaian Times" said even though they were still anxious, they expressed satisfaction with the orderly manner events were being handled.

According to Mr James Lamptey, he was at the centre yesterday to change the school his daughter was placed in, but had to go back home due to the chaotic nature of the atmosphere.

He said even though the daughter was placed at her first choice of school which is Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion School, she was made a day student, stressing that, "I do not understand why she was made a day student because on her form she opted for boarding."

Mr Lamptey said he had been at the place for just about two hours and from the look of things, he would be attended to before close of day.

Another parent said she was there to effect a change of school since the school in which her son had been placed was not one of his five choices.

She said her son was placed in Bishop Herman College in Kpando in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region but did not want her son to be in the Volta Region.

According to the woman who gave her name only as Vera, she wants her son to be given a school either in Cape Coast, Accra or Takoradi.

She said she would go at every length to ensure that the school was changed for the son.

On the chaotic scenes witnessed on Monday, she said it was unfortunate that parents were made to go through such hustle but was quick to add that, "It is better that the system seems to be corrected and everything was moving on gradually."

Meanwhile, all attempts to get officials from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to comment on the improved situation proved futile as calls placed to the phones of the Director-General and Public Relations Officer did not yield any result.