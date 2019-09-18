Ghana: Zebilla Dist Hospital Gets New 40-Bed Maternity Ward

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Zebilla — A newly constructed 40-bed maternity ward has been inaugurated and handed over to authorities of the Zebilla District Hospital in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region to help augment health facilities at the hospital.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Patience Paulina Abayage who performed the ceremony on Monday said she was very impressed about the facility, which is made up of various units such as delivery rooms, waiting rooms, a neo-natal unit, a nurses' bay, a general ward, 10 water closet toilets and baths for the comfort of pregnant women who call in to be delivered.

She noted that the new and spacious maternity ward was very gender-friendly as compared to many of such wards she had seen at other places.

Ms Abayage added that the block would ultimately ease the pressure on the old maternity ward, reduce congestion and also create a conducive atmosphere for the health staff to carry out their duties effectively.

The hospital's head of Accounts, Mr Stephen Akugre, who conducted the minister and her team round the facility, commended government for the project and said it had brought a big relief to authorities of the hospital.

He, however, appealed to the minister to help in furnishing of the ward and installation of essential equipment.

The minister gave the assurance that government would do everything possible to equip the facility, and added she would also appeal to the business community and corporate organisations to complement government's efforts.

The minister and her team also inspected the completed market stores at the Zebilla central market, which were yet to be allocated to traders for use.

In the Pusiga District, Ms Abayage also inspected the 1,000 metric tonnes warehouse, two separate 10-bed capacity maternity wards at the Pusiga Health Centre and the Kulungugu Health Centre, which were both left with about 15 per cent works to be completed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

