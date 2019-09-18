Ghana: 150 Women in Ayawaso West Municipality Trained in Bead-Making

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A total of 150 women in the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) have been trained in bead-making to equip them with necessary skills to improve their livelihoods.

The week-long training saw two batches of women within the municipality being trained to make beaded accessories such as necklaces, slippers, key holders, bracelets, waist beads, bags, purse, broaches and dress embellishment.

The beneficiaries received certificate of participation and were offered with the needed equipment to venture into business.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Saturday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for AWMA, Ms Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah, explained that the purpose of the training was to empower women, men, as well as the youth, with the skills to become entrepreneurs.

She noted that skill acquisition had become relevant for national development and expressed the commitment of the assembly to invest more in skills training to reduce poverty rate and improve skills development.

Ms Ahenkorah expressed regret that skills acquisition, a viable economic activity had been relegated to the background, adding that lack of vocational training and practical application of knowledge had crippled the progress of the nation, hence called on the citizenry to embrace skills.

She observed that the trend of beads making was growing at a faster pace, thus people were getting more in tuned with locally made products, stressing that the idea made her team mobilise the indigenes to train them on bead making.

Explaining the traditional significance of beads, the MCE said beads were quintessential properties bequeathed from one generation to the other in most cultures which was essential for the country to export.

She said her outfit had lined up other skills training programmes like tailoring, cosmetology, liquid soap making among others and urged the youth, especially students to take advantage of the opportunity to learn extra skills and make money for future gains.

Ms Ahenkorah promised to also give the beneficiaries the needed funds for them to start up their businesses to help curb the unemployment situation bedeviling the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Gifty Ziem lauded the assembly for such training and promised to make good use of the skills to also train others to stand on their own to supplement the developmental agenda of the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Ghana
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.