Uganda: Rwanda, Uganda Commit to Implementing Agreement to End Hostilities

Government officials from Rwanda and Uganda said on Monday that they are committed to implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in August to cease hostilities between the two sides.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed the MoU during a quadripartite summit which was also attended by the host, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi in Luanda.

"Rwanda is fully committed to the realisation of the provisions of the MoU. We will not be found to be wanting," Rwandan Minister of State in Charge of East African Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe told the opening ceremony of the first meeting of the ad hoc commission of the MoU.

The MoU is a major milestone toward resolving the issues affecting the two countries, he said, adding that the two countries share strong historical friendly and brotherly ties as well as economic and social relations that are affected by the situation.

Uganda foreign minister Sam Kutesa, for his part, said Kampala "is committed to the implementation of the Luanda MoU and looks forward to working with Rwanda and the facilitators to resolve the outstanding issues as soon as possible."

"The historical ties between our two countries are interconnected," he said. "I'm sure this meeting will come up with a tangible solution to issues currently affecting our relationship with Rwanda."

DRC Deputy Prime Minister Gilbert Kankonde Malamba, who attended the meeting as a facilitator, said the DRC is advocating for a peaceful region and brotherly relationship among countries in the great lakes region, and support Rwanda and Uganda to find a lasting solution to "frosty" relations affecting them.

Malamba, who is also the country's minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs, said the DRC is committed to supporting Rwanda and Uganda in reconciliation for the benefit of regional stability.

Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto, another facilitator, said the meeting is a positive step toward the implementation of the agreement and is a sign of political will on both sides to put into action what was agreed in the MoU.

The implementation of the MoU will be key in ensuring peace and stability in the great lakes region, he said.

Rwandan officials attending the meeting also included Minister of Justice Johnston Busingye, Minister of Local Government Anastase Shyaka, senior intelligence officials and its high commissioner to Uganda. -Xinhua