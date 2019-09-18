Ghana: Ho Assembly to Demolish 200 Houses in Kabakaba Forest Reserve

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — THE Ho Municipal Assembly has vowed to go ahead with plans to raze down about 200 houses in the Kabakaba Forest Reserve on the Galenku Hill, although some developers have produced building permits covering their properties.

"This is a gazetted forest reserve so under no circumstance can permits be acquired to encroach on the vegetation therein," Mr John Nelson Akorli, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said.

He said pursuant to the demolition plan, the assembly had set up a committee to look into how the developers acquired the building permits, to put up structures in the reserve.

The MCE warned that any official of the assembly found to have connived in the issuance of fake permits to the developers would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

"We cannot look on unconcerned while people take the law into their own hands with impunity to deprive the future generation of their heritage," Mr Akorli said.

He said the assembly would stop at nothing with the planned demolition exercise.

The assembly's decision followed a recent warning by the Forestry Division that the unending encroachment of the Kabakaba Forest Reserve by developers would definitely result in the submersion of the Volta regional capital in a massive deluge in two decades.

The Volta Regional Manager of the division, Mr Michael Painstil, told the Ghanaian Times in an earlier interview that the trend would make streams following from the hill to divert their courses and flow swiftly downstream to engulf Ho on a disastrous scale.

"What used to be a thick forest reserve is now giving way to houses, chapels and farms, and this is a threat to the survival of future generations," Mr Painstil said.

According to him, several measures adopted by the Forestry Services Division, including the engagement of armed personnel of the security agencies in the reserve had proved unsuccessful.

"The encroachers continue to carry out the nefarious activities in the forest day and night with impunity," said Mr Painstil.

He stated that the public educational campaigns carried out by the division against the trend also yielded little result.

Mr Painstil said that the reserve which was 'marked out more than 150 years ago' had contributed immensely to the clean air in Ho.

If the encroachment continued, polluted air would hover over Ho in the near future and that would cause serious health problems to the people, Mr Painstil said.

He attributed the recent invasion of houses near the forest reserve by reptiles, including snakes, to the activities of the encroachers,.

A tour of the reserve by the Ghanaian Times revealed numerous and large buildings put up by individuals and churches, and residents.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.