Ghana: Refs Appointed for Kotoko, Ashgold Continental Matches

Experienced Egyptian referee, Ibrahim Nour El-Din, has been appointed to officiate the return leg of the CAF Champions League clash between Etoile du Sahel and Asante Kotoko, which is scheduled for September 27, 2019.

El-Din will be assisted by compatriots Tahssen Abo El Jadat Bedyer and Ahmed Hossameldin Taha as assistants one and two respectively.

Mohammed Adel Elsaid Hussein will be the fourth official whilst Sudanese Mamoun Bushara Nasir will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Asante Kotoko will go into the game with a healthy lead -- having won the first leg 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium over the weekend.

CAF also appointed Rwandan referee Abdul Karim Twagirumukiza to handle the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Renaissance Sportive Berkane of Morocco and AshantiGold SC.

Fellow Rwandans Dieudonne Mutuyimana, Honore Simba and Loius Hakizimana will serve as the assistant referees and fourth officials respectively for the match while Mohamed Abdatt Bilal will be the Match Commissioner.

A draw will guarantee the 'Miners' progression into the group stages of the competition after defeating last year's runner up 3-2 in Obuasi over the weekend.

The game is scheduled on Saturday, September 28 at the Stade Municipal.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko striker Richard Arthur says fans of the club should expect more goals from him after scoring his first goal for the team on Sunday.

The former Wa All Stars attacker scored as the Porcupine Warriors beat Etoile Du Sahel in the first leg of the second round of CAF Champions League.

Arthur was happy to step up when the team needed him and has promised to score more.

"I feel good," he told the Kotoko Express App.

"As a striker, you need to step up in big games like this. I am very happy that, the floodgate of my goals has finally opened and I hope it continues.

"All that I was craving for was my first goal for Asante Kotoko and thankfully, I had it, so the supporters should expect more from me because more goals will follow," he added.

The Reds will travel to Tunisia for the second leg in a fortnight time. The winner after the two legs progresses to the group stages of the competition.