Ghana: 'I'll Transform Yendi If Elected MP'

Aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region, Prince Hardi Adams, has appealed to delegates to vote for him to lead the party in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The current Executive Director of Northern Youth for Peace and Development (NYUPED), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), a businessman said, it was time to represent his constituents in pursuit of community and human-capital development.

"Time has come for the Northern Regions to honour and support me. I have worked to bring about focus from both national and international circles, to the circumstances and conditions in the North," Mr Adams stated.

As someone who had over the years worked to lift the standards of people in the Northern Regions, he indicated that, "I am desirous to use the position to champion policies and programmes which will positively impact the lives of the youth in the northern parts of the country.

"My decision to contest for the parliamentary seat of the constituency is also due to the impactful development plans and agenda of President Nana Akufo-Addo which I am ready to help achieve the ultimate for my people.

"The NYUPED has engaged more than 200 youths in the northern region in several endeavours, such as agriculture, entrepreneurial and employable skills training and transportation among others. Additionally, it has provided early childhood education scholarship to needy children in the communities in the regions.

"During the historic peace process in Dagbon, the NYUPED was active through peaceful advocacy among the youth, on the need to embrace a lasting peace in Dagbon, which eventually culminated in peace and enskinment of the new Yaa-Naa.

"I have good relationship with the Yaa-Naa and all the chiefs. We have worked with them to push for peace and development. I am confident I can work together with them to highlight the challenges of the constituency to the central government for immediate attention.

"At the party level, I was a known member of the party who has, on numerous occasions, made available resources to support activities, I was born into the party. I've always been a member of the NPP. I believe this is my time to represent the constituency at the legislature and I urge all the delegates to back me," Mr Adams pleaded.