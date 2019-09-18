Ghana: ALC2019 to Be Held Next Month

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

National, regional and international oil and gas industry local content experts will gather in Accra, for the third edition of the annual Africa Oil & Gas Local Content Sustainability Conference & Exhibition (ALC2019).

The two-day event, under the theme, 'Shaping the future through sustainable local content policies',which willtake place from October 10-11, 2019, is being sponsored by GNPC and NIPEX.

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is the host National Oil Company (NOC) of ALC2019, which has been endorsed and supported by the Petroleum Commission, Ghana, the Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), and the Ministry of Energy, Ghana.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said: "ALC2019 is the third annual continent-wide policy response initiative and platform that brings together regional decision-makers and relevant stakeholders.

"The key objective is the promotion of increased local value addition and participation in the oil and gas industry supply chain, to achieve the transfer of skills, capacity building and economic development,' the statement said.

The statement said the choice of Ghana was informed by the various policies and actions of the Ghana government and industry, to encourage local content development and participation of citizens in the oil and gas value chain, since the country joined the ranks of African oil producers.

It said the ALC2019 would feature a technical exhibition alongside the main conference and would gather national, regional and international stakeholders from both public and private sectors, including government representatives, development partners, international and national oil companies, service providers and decision makers from the industry among others.

The statement disclosed that the event was a high-level policy dialogue and professional networking forum for key stakeholders in the African and international oil and gas industry, focusing on the sustainability of local content regulatory and institutional frameworks and policies that have so far been implemented by African Oil & Gas Producing Countries to enable them advance local economic development and national industry participation.

"ALC2019 will promote knowledge exchange and showcase the best practical solutions for sustainable national industry participation and domestic value addition through local enterprise, contractor and supplier value chain development. It will also explore opportunities for collaboration in regional local content for the development of regional supply chain within the oil and gas value chain in Africa," the statement said.

It said the success of the first two editions in Luanda, Angola, has made ALC2019 a must-attend for industry stakeholders, who want to keep abreast of local content policies and opportunities in Africa.

Professionals within and outside Africa have been assembled to discuss various aspects of the theme.

They include John Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy, Republic of Ghana, Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General, APPO, Dr K.K. Sarpong, CEO, GNPC, Egbert Faibille Jnr., CEO, Petroleum Commission, Ghana, Dr Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, General Manager, Sustainability, GNPC, and Dr Lahra Liberti, Natural Resources for Development, OECD.

