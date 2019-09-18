Ghana: Ga West and North, Fise Get New Imams

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Two Imams have been appointed to lead Islamic religious activities in the Fise Muslim Community (FMC) and the Ga West and North municipality in Accra respectively.

They are Shuaib Hussein, who will serve as the Chief Imam for the FMC and Ibrahim Zakari, Deputy Imam for the Ga West and North municipalities.

At a ceremony to mark their appointment, the National Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Osmanu Sharubutu urged the Imams to serve Allah in humility and lead exemplary lives in their communities.

He said: "Love Allah with all your heart, fear him and love everyone because that is what makes you a true believer in Islam. This is an honourable position so cherish it and act accordingly to attract blessings from Allah."

Sheik Sharubutu also admonished them to seek the face of Allah in all their undertakings.

Outlining some responsibilities of the Imams, the chief of the Fise Muslim Community, Alhaji Bukari Hamidu Kabore stated that the Fise chief Imam would be responsible for leading all Islamic ceremonial and Friday prayers in the area and also provide religious guidance when the need arises.

He stated that it behoved on them to promote unity and brotherhood just as the holy Quran directed.

"We believe in what you can do and trust you, that is why such an honourable position has been given to you so do not let us down. I am a peace loving person so I encourage peaceful coexistence everywhere I find myself therefore I entreat you to be diligent in the discharge of your duties and ensure you do not breach any of the terms and conditions of your appointment," he added.

Alhaji Kabore thanked the National Chief Imam for honouring the occasion and assured that the new Imams would work diligently.

Imam Hussein and the deputy Imam for the Ga West and North municipalities, Imam Ibrahim Zakari also expressed gratitude to Alhaji Kabore for the opportunity granted them and promised they would not let the members of their respective communities down.

