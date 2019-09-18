Ghana: Assemblies of God Church Donates 4 Motorbikes to 3 Branches in C/R

The Revival Restoration Centre (RRC) of the Assemblies of God Church (AG) last Sunday donated four motorbikes to three new churches in the Ajumako - Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region.

The gesture, brought to 20, the number of motorcycles handed over by the RRC as part of its missionary outreach programme since 2013.

At a short handing over ceremony, the head pastor of the church, Apostle Dr Alex Nkrumah, said the work of missions was imperative in the propagation of the gospel, especially in the hinterlands.

He stated that the church had a mandate to reach the unreached and that was only possible, if they had a big heart for the work of missions to accomplish the word of God.

Apostle Dr Nkrumah recalled the important role the missions work played in the rapid growth and rise of the RRC after it started with only 50 members.

Apostle Nkrumah also observed that love and concern for each other across the country was dwindling, and, therefore, called on Ghanaians to revisit these cherished values.

Missions Coordinator at the RRC, Dr Philip Amoo, on his part, described the work of missions as the bedrock of evangelism and how important it was that preachers should be sent, equipped and supported.

He added that judging by the deplorable road networks in the rural areas, the mother church identified that motorcycles was the best vehicle to ensure mobility by preachers in their missionary work.

Dr Amoo disclosed that the purchase of motorbikes was the first component of support with other assistance such as the acquisition of land and the building of a place of worship, regular donations and scholarships for the needy as the other support that was to follow.

District Pastor of AG in the Mfantseman East District, Tony Takyi-Helegba, who received the motorcycles on behalf of the new churches, expressed gratitude to the RRC for the gesture, saying that it was an answer to their prayers for help with regards to their transportation activities.

Pastor Takyi-Helegba entreated the RRC to expedite action on plans to assist the district with the acquisition of land for the construction of a church.