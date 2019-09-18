South Africa: Our Burning Planet - We Must All Support Our Youth During #ClimateStrike

opinion

The climate crisis is a global emergency, and the bottom line is that action starts with each one of us. If we want to ensure our children have a decent chance to succeed in life, we have no option but to act, even if just very locally.

When a Swedish teenager decided to skip school and protest the lack of action against climate change on the steps of the Swedish parliament, she set in motion a global movement that continues to gain momentum. She also demonstrated the power of individual citizens to influence change.

A year down the line, Greta Thunberg has inspired countless school children around the world to follow her example and has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. But more importantly, she has helped raise the prominence of the fight against climate change across the globe, succeeding perhaps where scientists, governments and even the media have failed. The Global Climate Strike, which takes place on 20 September, just ahead of the UN emergency climate summit, and again on 27 September, is predicted to be the biggest global climate mobilisation on record.

While the threat of climate change is now widely accepted by scientists and governments alike,...