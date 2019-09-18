South Africa: Our Burning Planet - We Must All Support Our Youth During #ClimateStrike

18 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Catherine Constantinides

The climate crisis is a global emergency, and the bottom line is that action starts with each one of us. If we want to ensure our children have a decent chance to succeed in life, we have no option but to act, even if just very locally.

When a Swedish teenager decided to skip school and protest the lack of action against climate change on the steps of the Swedish parliament, she set in motion a global movement that continues to gain momentum. She also demonstrated the power of individual citizens to influence change.

A year down the line, Greta Thunberg has inspired countless school children around the world to follow her example and has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. But more importantly, she has helped raise the prominence of the fight against climate change across the globe, succeeding perhaps where scientists, governments and even the media have failed. The Global Climate Strike, which takes place on 20 September, just ahead of the UN emergency climate summit, and again on 27 September, is predicted to be the biggest global climate mobilisation on record.

While the threat of climate change is now widely accepted by scientists and governments alike,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.