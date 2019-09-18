South Africa: Markram Stands Tall As SA 'A' Continue to Struggle

18 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South Africa 'A' captain Aiden Markram stood tall to finish day two on 83* in the second and final unofficial Test against India 'A' in Mysore on Wednesday.

The 24 year-old's return to form is excellent news for the Proteas ahead of their three-match Test series against India next month, but at this stage it looks unlikely to help SA 'A' salvage something out of the series.

At stumps, the South Africans were 159/5 , still 258 behind their hosts.

The visitors, having toiled in the field on day one, eventually had India all out for 417 in their first innings.

Wiaan Mulder (3/47 in 22) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while spinner Danie Piedt (3/78 in 29) also bounced back from a difficult opening day.

Vernon Philander (1/45 in 19) and Lungi Ngidi (1/63 in 18) also got valuable overs under the belt as they continue their comebacks from their respective injuries.

In reply, South Africa were in early trouble as they lost Pieter Malan for 6 before Markram and Theunis de Bruin (41) recovered with an 82-run stand for the second wicket.

Khaya Zondo (5), Senuran Muthusamy (12) and Heinrich Klaasen (2) fell quickly, however, and at the end of the day Markram was accompanied by Mulder (9*).

Scores in brief:

India 'A' 417 (Gill 92, Nair 78, Dube 68, Saha 60, Mulder 3/47, Piedt 3/78)

SA 'A' 159/5 (Markram 83*, De Bruin 41, Nadeem 2/41)

SA 'A' trail by 258 runs with 5 first innings wickets remaining

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

