Cote d'Ivoire to Receive $740,000 Drought Payout

16 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)

The African Risk Capacity Insurance Limited (ARC) has confirmed that it will pay out $738,835 to Côte d'Ivoire following the severe rainfall deficits experienced in its central region for the 2019 agricultural season.

The payout will help vulnerable families to better cope with the harsh effects of the rainfall deficit and ensure sustenance through a contingency plan developed between ARC and the Côte d'Ivoire government.

According to a press statement by ARC, the payout will be the first one by ARC to Côte d'Ivoire since it joined the African Union insurance agency in 2019.

The statement said the Ivorian government officials met meet with experts and other partners for talks to ensure that the funds from the planned payout promptly reach the most affected population.

As early as July 2019, Africa RiskView, the software underpinning the ARC parametric insurance model, signalled irregular and insufficient rainfall in the central region of Cote d'Ivoire, providing an early warning that an estimated 400,000 people would be affected by the rainfall deficit by the end of the season.

The Director General of the Treasury and Public Accounting in Côte d'Ivoire and Supervisor of the ARC-CI programme, Mr Assahoré Jacques, welcomed the vision of President Alassane Ouattara, who believed early in the ARC mechanism.

With the support of the UK, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, France, The Rockefeller Foundation and the US, ARC assists AU member states in reducing the risk of loss and damage caused by extreme weather events.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
West Africa
Business
Environment
Banking
Sustainable Development
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.