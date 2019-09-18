Eritrea: Commendable Eye Surgery in Massawa

17 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The Sudanese Ophthalmologists team 'Albeser" in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders has conducted commendable eye surgery from 10 to 16 September for 424 patients in Massawa.

The beneficiaries include patients with sight disabilities from all over the Northern Red Sea region that have been on the waiting list.

According to Prof. Mohammed-Nur Hassan, coordinator of the Ophthalmologists team, diagnosis for over 4 thousand people with sight disabilities has been conducted and 1500 eye glasses were distributed. Prof. Mohammed-Nur also said that the strong organization in Eritrea has significantly contributed in the success of the program.

Indicating that the sustainable awareness programs conducted and the strong participation of the communities coupled with the commitment of the Sudanese Ophthalmologists group alongside their Eritrean counterparts was the reason behind the success of the program, Dr. Samuel Kebede, coordinator of the program, said that the program has significant contribution in exchanging experiences.

Dr. Berhe Tesfai, Medical Director of the Massawa Hospital, on his part said that the good relation built with the Sudanese Ophthalmologists team has enabled many more patients become beneficiaries.

Similar eye surgery will be conducted in Keren and Adi-Keih Hospitals.

According to documents from the Ministry of Health, in the past 10 years the Sudanese Ophthalmologists team 'Albeser' has conducted eye surgery to over 4 thousand nationals.

