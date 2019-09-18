Eritrea: President Isaias Returns Home Concluding Official Visit to Sudan

Asmara- — President Isaias Afwerki returned home to day, 16 September, concluding two-day fruitful official visit to Sudan on the invitation of Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, President of Sudan's Sovereign Council.

In a six-point communiqué issued to the press in Khartoum today, 16 September, Eritrea and Sudan agreed to enhance cooperation in economic, cultural, military, security, diplomatic and regional matters.

Eritrea and Sudan have further established a High Level Committee for the follow-up and implementation of the six-point agreement the two Governments have reached following the official visit.