Eritrea: Founding Congress of Eritrean Anesthetists' Association

15 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The founding congress of the Eritrean Anesthetists' Association (ERIAA) was conducted yesterday, 14 September at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

At the congress briefing was provided on the background of Anesthetics in Eritrea and the world as well as on the role Anesthetists during the armed struggle for independence.

The participants discussed on the objectives of the association, contribution of anesthetists in the health sector and on the significance of establishing the Association.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, the Acting D.G. of Policy, Planning and Human Development in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Berhane Debru said that the establishment of the association will have significant contribution in the development of anesthesia profession to a new and highest level and congratulated the participants.

The participants elected an executive committee of 5 members.

The conference was attended by senior Government officials, representatives of professional associations established under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health, as well as invited guests.

The Interim Chairman of the Eritrean Anesthetists' Association, Mr. Micael Beraki, stated that the objective and goal of the association includes providing standard and quality anesthesia service, upgrading the professional knowledge and skill of members, ensuring basic equipment and supplies, as well as encouraging scientific researches.

The Eritrean Anesthetists' Association is a professional association which has Government recognition since October 2018.

Read the original article on Shabait.

