Sudan: Official Talks Between Sudan and Egypt Start in Cairo

18 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Sudan and Egypt Wednesday started official talks at the premises of the Egyptian Council of Ministers, co-headed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, and the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madboli.

The talks tackled the issues on the means for consolidating the bilateral relations and the ways of enhanced the mutual cooperation in different fields, besides the coordination and cooperation in regional and international issues.

Dr. Hamdok has informed the Egyptian side on the current political situation in Sudan especially after success of the December revolution, and the challenges facing the civil government during the transitional period and the arrangements to overcome these challenges.

SUNA learned to that visit of Dr. Hamdok to Cairo is considered the first one for the Prime minister to an Arab country, and his second visit after the one that he paid to South Sudan

