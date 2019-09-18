South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts 2019 North West Children's Parliament, 19 Sep

press release

North West Provincial Legislature hosts 2019 North West Children's Parliament in Mahikeng

On Thursday, 19 September 2019, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will hold a House Sitting in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00, where Members of all Political Parties in the Legislature will debate on the Heritage Month. The Premier of the North West Province, Premier, Hon. Job Mokgoro will also be responding to questions posed to his office by the Members of the Legislature.

The proceeding will then be followed by the 2019 North West Nelson Mandela Children's Parliament event under the theme: "Reflecting on the 25 years of South African Children's Rights. Challenges and Opportunities"

The North West Legislature in partnership with the Department of Social Development will host the event to obtain children's issues, realities, concerns and challenges from their perspective; To popularise the National Plan of Action for Children; and to ensure accountability through the implementation of the Child Participation Framework.

The following thematic areas of discussion are:

Child Protection Rights

Child Developmental Rights

Child Survival Rights

Child Participation in Governance, Leadership Development and Medium- Term National Plan of Action for Children It is expected that ten (10) children will be selected from the eighty (80) Provincial delegates to represent the North West Province at the National Nelson Mandela Children's Parliament to be held from the 26th -29th November 2019 in KwaZulu-Natal.

All Members of the Provincial Legislature including EXCO will attend the House Sitting.

