Zimbabwe: Presidential Scholarship Bosses Arrested

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday arrested three Government officials for allegedly abusing the Presidential Scholarship Programme.

Deputy Director Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet Oliver Mucherwa and two workers in the same office - Godknows Mupembe and Silent Mubariki - were nabbed for allegedly doctoring an invitation letter from Fort Hare University in South Africa.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrests yesterday, saying the trio will appear in court today.

‘‘We have arrested Oliver Mucherwa, Deputy Director Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet, and one Godknows Mupembe, an officer in the same office, for fraud arising from their fraudulent doctoring of an invitation letter from Fort Hare University in South Africa where the office had been invited to attend a graduation ceremony.

‘‘Apparently the office had seconded students under the Presidential Scholarship Programme.

“The initial invitation was for two days but the two, acting in connivance with another deputy director who is still at large, doctored the invitation and extended the invitation by seven days to cash in on travel and subsistence allowances,’’ Comm Makamure said

‘‘The third accused, who was also arrested, is Silent Mubariki,’’ Comm Makamure said.

It was not clear when the offence was committed, but a source said it was during former President Mugabe’s tenure In July this year, ZACC arrested a director in the Office of President and Cabinet.

Former Director of State Residences Douglas Tapfuma was arrested after he allegedly imported personal vehicles without paying duty. He is said to have argued, during the time of importation, that he was doing so on behalf of the State.