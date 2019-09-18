Zimbabwe: Statement On the Continued Disappearance of Dr Peter Magombeyi

press release

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) remains deeply concerned by the failure to locate and account for the whereabouts of Dr Peter Magombeyi, the Acting President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA). Dr Magombeyi was reportedly abducted on the 14th of September after he had sent a distress message to his counterparts. Prior to his abduction, he was actively involved in the call for better working conditions for doctors in government hospitals in Zimbabwe.

A 'habeas corpus' application has been made and a ruling compelling whoever is holding Dr Magombeyi to bring him to the courts of law passed. Despite the continued issuance of statements and commitment to locate by the government Dr Magombeyi remains unaccounted for. In light of this, ZADHR is greatly concerned by the 'third force' narrative being propagated by the state seeking to absolve itself from its obligations. It is the state's responsibility to protect all its citizens from such acts of crass barbarism and ensure that all Zimbabweans enjoy their freedoms and rights.

ZADHR further notes that the continued disappearance of Dr Magombeyi has worsened availability and access to health services by Zimbabweans leading to possible increase in morbidity and mortality levels. That in itself is a violation of the right to healthcare.

We call upon the state to urgently undertake the following measures:

Compel the police to institute an investigation into the ownership and activities of the Econet line used to threaten Dr Magombeyi prior to his abduction as part of effecting the 'habeas corpus.'

The state to ensure speedy safe return of Dr Magombeyi and addressing of the challenges in the health sector with the urgency it deserves.

ZADHR continues to stand in solidarity with the membership of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), all health professionals and the Magombeyi family in these trying times.

Source: Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR)