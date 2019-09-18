Zimbabwe: PSL Defy Zifa Referees Match Fees Proposals

The county's supreme football governing body, Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are headed for a collision course over new proposed match officials fees.

The Premier Soccer League defied Zifa's directive to increase the match fees in a letter written to Zifa yesterday.

On Monday, Zifa released new match fees charges which are supposed to be paid to match official, the Referee, Assistants, the Fourth official and the Match Commissioner.

The Referees' match fee rose from $270 to $700 with the Assistants match fees raising $240 to $600. The Match Commissioner, will now pocket $700 right from $270 while the Fourth Official goes home $600 richer from the previous $240.

In a letter addressed to Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, PSL defied the new match fees arguing that the proposed charges were unacceptable to the PSL clubs.

"Please be advised that the proposed match officials' fees are unacceptable to the Premier Soccer League clubs. We are surprised that these fees have been imposed without consulting the Premier Soccer League clubs.

"In fact, it is unbelievable that the proposed fees are back dated to 01 September 2019. The PSL clubs are finding it difficult to survive under the current economic challenges," read part of the statement.

The letter further stated that PSL was taking a position to continue to pay the previous match fees until they get a reasonable and affordable proposals.

"We therefore advise that we will continue paying the following fees: ZW$270 per match for the Match Commissioner and Referees and ZW$240 per match for Assistant Referees until we receive reasonable and affordable proposals."