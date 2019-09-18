Malawi: Two Die, 23 Injured in Car Accident in Karonga

18 September 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Laureen Banda

Two people have died while 23 others suffered various degrees of injuries in a car accident involving a lorry at Mwenelupembe in Karonga District on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Karonga Police, Sub inspector Frank Black confirmed incident Tuesday, saying the vehicle registration No NN1155 Toyota Hilux driven by Vitumbiko Msiska was coming from Mzuzu with 25 passengers on board heading for Karonga for a football match.

He said upon reaching Matema roadblock, the driver failed to control the vehicle as he was trying to overtake unknown vehicle and went off the road and overturned.

"Due to the impact, the driver sustained serious head injury and fracture on his left lower leg and died on the spot while the other person died upon reaching Karonga District Hospital.

"Meanwhile, 21 passengers have been discharged from the hospital while three others have been referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital for further medical attention," Black said.

The deceased are Anderson Mbizi from Kachokela Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mthwalo in Mzimba district while Vitumbuko Msiska's home is yet to be identified.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
