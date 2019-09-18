Southern Africa: Presidents of Namibia and Mali in Angola for Biennal of Luanda

Luanda — Namibian presidents Hage Geingob and Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta are since Tuesday in Luanda to take part in the Biennial of Luanda the Pan African Forum for Peace Culture starting this Wednesday.

UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay is also already in Luanda to attend the event whuch will also count on the presence of the President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, Denis Mukwege.

The Biennial is a platform that aims to develop and consolidate a culture of peace and nonviolence, unleashing a Pan-African movement that promotes cultural diversity and African unity.

Under the motto "Building and preserving peace: a multi-actor movement", the biennial engages the Angolan state, UNESCO and the African Union.

The holding of this event in Angola proves the governments political will to establish closer cooperation with UNESCO to promote a culture of peace in Africa, and represents the recognition of Angola's example in strengthening peace and national reconciliation.

The Biennial of Luanda will focus on four axes that will be developed in four different spaces in the capital of the country.

The first is a "Forum of Ideas and Youth", which aims to disseminate best practices and solutions for crisis prevention, conflict resolution and mitigation.

The second is a "Festival of Cultures" where African countries and the Diaspora can show their cultural diversity and resilience to conflict and violence.

The third axis focuses on the "Alliance of Cultures and Sports for Peace".

The latter is aimed at building an "Alliance of Partners for the Culture of Peace in Africa", and aims to mobilize resources and partners to support the Biennial and to develop successful projects and initiatives on the African continent.

As part of efforts to implement an action plan for a culture of peace in Africa, the Pan-African Forum "Fundamentals and Resources for a Culture of Peace", held in Luanda, was held in March 2013 in Luanda. -organized by the Angolan state, UNESCO and the African Union.