Mozambique: Political Parties Accused of Violating Human Rights

18 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A prominent Mozambican NGO, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), on Tuesday accused the country's political parties of being the main violators of human rights during election periods, which have regularly been stained by acts of violence.

Speaking at a round table in Maputo, the CDD Executive Director, Adriano Nuvunga, declared "the political parties have use the political cycles to violate human rights. The electoral violence that is taking place is a serious human rights violation".

Nuvunga stressed the importance of placing human rights at the centre of political discourses at election times. These were periods when the authorities have a particular obligation to respect, protect and promote human rights.

He urged the parties, particularly those represented in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, to turn the page and show greater respect for human rights, refraining from violence during elections, which undermines the effort to build a democratic state.

Luis Bitone, the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), challenged the political parties to make a public commitment to defending the rights enshrined in the Mozambican Constitution, and all the regional and international human rights treaties to which Mozambique is a signatory.

The Secetary for Communication and Image of the Central Committee Secretariat of the ruling Frelimo Party, Caifadine Manasse, guaranteed that the Frelimo election manifesto for the October general and provincial elections, includes strategies to safeguard human rights as an obligation of the party and of the government.

"It was because we want to guarantee human rights that we recognise and register peace and reconciliation, the consolidation of the democratic rule of law, and the promotion of social justice as essential conditions for development", stressed Manasse.

For his part, Lutero Simango, head of the parliamentary group of the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), said that, faced with the current stage of human rights violations in the country, the Mozambican state should be "re-invented", with a clear and effective separation of powers, for the good of justice and democracy.

"We have to move away from an apparent separation of powers, to an effective reality", said Simango. "It makes no sense that the Head of State continues to hold excessive powers. The President of the Republic should not appoint office-holdiers in the bodies of the administration of justice".

Although it was invited, the largest opposition party, Renamo, did not attend the event.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Governance
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.