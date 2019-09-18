Mozambique: Nyusi Pledges Conclusion of Muidumbe Projects

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday declared that he is pleased with the work underway to rehabilitate the Nguri irrigation scheme in the northern province of Cabo Delgado and to build bridges over the Messalo river.

Speaking at an election rally in Muidumbe district, where these projects are located, he warned that the only way to ensure that the work will be finished is to re-elect him and the ruling Frelimo Party in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

The Nguri scheme was designed to irrigate 1,000 hectares, but it has been paralysed for the past 30 years. Rehabilitation has begun on 200 hectares, but the authorities are working to extend this to at least 300 hectares.

The current state of Nguri is one of paralysed pumps, and irrigation channels choked with vegetation. But the government believes that, if the scheme works as designed, it could play an important role in producing food, both for domestic consumption and for export.

As for the Messalo, in the rainy season this river regularly bursts its banks, making the road from Muidumbe to the districts of Mueda, Mocimboa da Praia and Palma impassable. Concrete bridges over the river are being built, and Nyusi promised that, once they are complete, the road north from Muidumbe will also be rehabilitated.

Nyusi has now left Cabo Delgado, taking his campaign for re-election to the neighbouring province of Niassa.