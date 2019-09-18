Mozambique: Nyusi Pledges Conclusion of Muidumbe Projects

18 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday declared that he is pleased with the work underway to rehabilitate the Nguri irrigation scheme in the northern province of Cabo Delgado and to build bridges over the Messalo river.

Speaking at an election rally in Muidumbe district, where these projects are located, he warned that the only way to ensure that the work will be finished is to re-elect him and the ruling Frelimo Party in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

The Nguri scheme was designed to irrigate 1,000 hectares, but it has been paralysed for the past 30 years. Rehabilitation has begun on 200 hectares, but the authorities are working to extend this to at least 300 hectares.

The current state of Nguri is one of paralysed pumps, and irrigation channels choked with vegetation. But the government believes that, if the scheme works as designed, it could play an important role in producing food, both for domestic consumption and for export.

As for the Messalo, in the rainy season this river regularly bursts its banks, making the road from Muidumbe to the districts of Mueda, Mocimboa da Praia and Palma impassable. Concrete bridges over the river are being built, and Nyusi promised that, once they are complete, the road north from Muidumbe will also be rehabilitated.

Nyusi has now left Cabo Delgado, taking his campaign for re-election to the neighbouring province of Niassa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.