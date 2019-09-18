Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Cuamba Not to Vote for Opposition

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday told the electorate in the city of Cuamba, in the northern province of Niassa, that they made a mistake when they voted for the opposition in last year's municipal elections.

Addressing a rally in Cuamba, as part of his campaign for re-election, he told the voters "If you make blunders, as you did in 2018, a lot of things are going to stop".

In the municipal elections, the main opposition party, Renamo, scored a comfortable victory in Cuamba, beating the ruling Frelimo Party by 14 per cent. As a result, Cuamba now has a Renamo mayor and a Renamo majority in the municipal assembly. This was the first time that Renamo took control of a municipality in Niassa.

At the rally, Nyusi said he had come to Cuamba to bring a message of hope. "Frelimo wants well-being for Mozambicans", he said.

People attending the rally shouted "yes!", when asked if they would vote for Frelimo in the October general election. "Who can guarantee to me that they won't make a mistake again?", he asked.

"I promised to pave the road from Cuamba to Lichinga, and that's already happening", Nyusi said. "Who can guarantee that if I and Frelimo leave office, that work will be completed?"

He also promised to pave the road from Lichinga to Matchedje, on the border with Tanzania. Matchedje has a special place in Mozambican history as the site of Frelimo's Second Congress, held in 1968, while the war for independence from Portuguese colonial rule was still raging.

Other priorities for the government included pushing ahead with the rehabilitation of the road from the Niassa municipality of Marrupa to Montepuez, in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado, and the road linking Cuamba to Marrupa.