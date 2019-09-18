Namibia: Heritage Week Underway

18 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Namibian Heritage Week is an opportunity for all Namibians to celebrate our natural and cultural heritage.

The annual event was launched on Monday at TransNamib Station in Windhoek under the theme 'Namibiab |o¯|gauba Sao', which translates to 'follow the Namibian beat' in Khoekhoegowab. It will run until 22 September.

Chairperson Desiree Mentor said she is pleased about Heritage Week's growth, which started as a one-day event in 2000 and has grown into a week-long occasion.

"We now hope to, in the future, host a month-long event."

Ndapewoshali Ashipala from the Museums Association of Namibia (MAN) said the aim of the event is to encourage Namibians to understand and celebrate their culture.

"Culture is sidelined. Many people have negative views on culture. If you don't know something, people can easily mislead you. If you have enough knowledge, then you can make your own choices."

This year, the event is taking place in 10 regions across the country, an improvement from eight last year.

"Our main aim is to host the event in all the regions across the country. We want people to have something happening near them. This year we have museums, galleries, heritage institutions, researchers, individuals and private companies taking part."

Many of the activities taking place this year are focused on the youth. Ashipala said they aim to get more youth participating, as they want to underscore the importance of culture.

"We are living in a modernised world and it is true that culture is slowly starting to die out. We believe that if you educate the youth, they will educate one another. Our future generations must learn about heritage."

Some of the activities include music-making workshops, movie nights, exhibitions, art competitions, storytelling, visiting heritage sites, basic drawing and cardbroad printing workshops, as well as cultural festivals with traditional cuisines.

For more information, find Namibian Heritage Week on social media.

@rineldamouton on social media

