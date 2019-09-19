Nigeria: ICPC Investigation Opportunity for Pinnick, Dikko to Clear Names - Lumumba

19 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A former Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, presidential candidate, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh has said the ongoing investigation of president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick and his 2nddeputy, Mallam Shehu Dikko by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, is an opportunity for the embattled officials to clear their names of allegations of corruption.

As part of investigation of the two principal officials of the NFF, the anti-corruption agency recently placed under investigation houses belonging to the two NFF chieftains in Lagos and Abuja.

The commission has also promised to prosecute them after full scale investigations into how they acquired the properties that are well above their known sources of income.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Lumumba said instead of attempting to stop their investigation, the two accused persons should make good use of the opportunity provided by the ICPC to clear their names once and for all.

"Having avoided previous investigations by the EFCC, SPIP and the rest, I think this is an opportunity for them.

"I think this time around they should just go the whole hog and clear themselves and comeback and focus on what they have at hand. That is if they are found to be innocent.

"The fact is that this has been a lingering issue not only in Nigeria but internationally. The integrity of the Football Association has been at stake as well as the integrity of Nigeria," he noted.

Lumumba also spoke on the consequences of corruption on Nigerian football as he maintained that if allowed to thrive, it would continue to scare away prospective sponsors.

He said Nigerian football has already suffered unquantifiable losses due to the lingering cases of corruption.

"The loss is huge because Nigeria is growing continuously and we are hoping that football will be a venture that will not require much government funding or intervention but if such practices are allowed to go unchecked, it would fail the confidence of the corporate world.

"So in the interest of Nigerian football and interest of those involved, that is Pinnick and co, I think they should just avail themselves and try to clear themselves as they say, if their hands are clean," he advised.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

