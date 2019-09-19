Nigeria: How We Remove Cars From Wash Stands in Lagos - Suspects

19 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Two armed robbery suspects who specialize in stealing cars have disclosed to the police how they steal cars from wash points in Lagos.

The suspects said that most car owners readily handover their keys to managers of car wash stands when they go to clean up their vehicles.

The suspects, Gidion Amuzie , 25, and God's power Imafidion, 25, who were arrested by policemen from the Ilemba Hausa Division, said the act makes it easy for anyone with the intention to steal the cars to do so.

"What we do is to search for job in any car wash stand. When we are recruited, we pretend to be good and at the same time let the manager know that we can drive. We will then run away with the car the moment any of them is entrusted in our care", they said.

The police said trouble started after the duo stole a car from a wash stand in Satellite Town, Lagos.

It was learnt that the gang had gone to the car wash in the guise of looking for job.

It was further gathered that the gang removed a Honda Accord car when the manager of the place was not around.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the suspects were notorious car snatchers.

He said that on September 11, 2019, at about 11.30pm, acting on intelligence report, detectives from the Ilemba Hausa Division arrested two suspects: Gidion Amuzie 'm' aged 25 yrs and God's power Imafidion 'm' aged 25 yrs of Satellite Town, Lagos, and recovered one black Honda Accord vehicle, which they hid at Jemilugba street, Ilogbo, Lagos.

"The suspects specialize in snatching vehicles from the owners or stealing the vehicles from where they are parked. They confessed that they stole the vehicle at a car wash in Satellite Town, Lagos. Investigation is on going," he added.

