Nigeria: Obasanjo Expends N1bn to Resolve Crisis in Ogun Community

19 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — Traditional chiefs and leaders of Itele community in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government of Ogun State, yesterday resolved to end the town's protracted internecine crisis following the intervention of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

At a peace meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, six newly installed Baales (traditional heads) in Itele as part of the peaceful resolution were presented to the former President.

A younger brother to Obasanjo, Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle, who represented him, told the new Baales, community leaders and some of the town's indigenes at the meeting that Obasanjo had expended over N1 billion on the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

According to Akanle, beside the huge amount of money the crisis had claimed, it had equally affected the socio-economic development of the community.

"Imagine if the huge amount of money my brother spent on resolving this crisis had been distributed among your town's residents and indigenes, it would have brought greater development to the community.

"So, I urge you to continue to maintain peace. And whoever says Itele will return to crisis, his home will not know peace," Akanle said.

He warned that anybody who foments trouble after the peaceful resolution would face the wrath of the law.

Earlier, Obasanjo, who briefly appeared at the meeting, told the community leaders that he was on his way outside the state for an urgent engagement.

He said, "From today, no more litigation. We must move forward as brothers and sisters at Itele."

A community leader and Osunba of Itele, Chief Samuel Olatunji Asorobi, disclosed that over N500 million had been spent on various litigations on the crisis.

According to Asorobi, the crisis had over the years plunged the community into deplorable infrastructure, poor education and bad economy.

He applauded Obasanjo for taking the lead role in resolving the crisis, while urging those who still felt aggrieved to embrace peace in the interest of the community and its development.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.