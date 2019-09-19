Nigeria: Emir of Kano Lauds Buhari's Economic Advisory Council

The ‎Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, ‎has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for constituting an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) comprising first-rate ‎professionals and academics.

Mr Sanusi gave the commendation on Wednesday in Kano while briefing journalists at his Palace.

The emir, ‎who described the new council as "first class", said the move was "timely and reflective of Buhari's determination to re-energise the management of the economy."

He said Nigerians were highly desirous of such an effective and knowledge-driven team to provide the lead on the economic front.

He said the beauty of the team, apart from the pedigree of its members, is their private sector experience and their independence.‎

"If you look at the system we operate, if you also look at the United States, every US president always has a council of economic advisers.

"One of the reasons you have this council is you want independent academics who are able to give you frank and honest ‎advice on how to run the economy and address its problems.

‎"What the president has done is to follow that pattern to appoint a team of highly respected professionals to advise him, ‎especially this time when we have economic problems, fiscal issues.

"When global economy is facing uncertainty due to trade wars, it is important that the president has a high quality advice," he said.

Mr Sanusi, a former CBN Governor, said advisers and ‎economists praise things done positively and recommend areas of improvement.

He said the team put together is fantastic, as he has worked with most of them at different times.

"I have not been critical of government economic policies, what I have always done is to say the things that they have done right and offer advice to things that need to be done," he said.

The royal father said the team was balanced with the combination of ‎Charles Soludo, Mohammed Sagagi, Doyin Salami and Shehu Yahaya, who are highly respected professionals.

"We have experts in different fields; monetary policy, fiscal policy, development and financial market. It's a good step in the right direction," he said.

The president on Monday replaced the Economic Management Team with the EAC.

The replaced EMT was chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The new EAC is chaired by Doyin Salami, a professor. ‎

(NAN)