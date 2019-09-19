Nigeria: Emir of Kano Lauds Buhari's Economic Advisory Council

18 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The ‎Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, ‎has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for constituting an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) comprising first-rate ‎professionals and academics.

Mr Sanusi gave the commendation on Wednesday in Kano while briefing journalists at his Palace.

The emir, ‎who described the new council as "first class", said the move was "timely and reflective of Buhari's determination to re-energise the management of the economy."

He said Nigerians were highly desirous of such an effective and knowledge-driven team to provide the lead on the economic front.

He said the beauty of the team, apart from the pedigree of its members, is their private sector experience and their independence.‎

"If you look at the system we operate, if you also look at the United States, every US president always has a council of economic advisers.

"One of the reasons you have this council is you want independent academics who are able to give you frank and honest ‎advice on how to run the economy and address its problems.

‎"What the president has done is to follow that pattern to appoint a team of highly respected professionals to advise him, ‎especially this time when we have economic problems, fiscal issues.

"When global economy is facing uncertainty due to trade wars, it is important that the president has a high quality advice," he said.

Mr Sanusi, a former CBN Governor, said advisers and ‎economists praise things done positively and recommend areas of improvement.

He said the team put together is fantastic, as he has worked with most of them at different times.

"I have not been critical of government economic policies, what I have always done is to say the things that they have done right and offer advice to things that need to be done," he said.

The royal father said the team was balanced with the combination of ‎Charles Soludo, Mohammed Sagagi, Doyin Salami and Shehu Yahaya, who are highly respected professionals.

"We have experts in different fields; monetary policy, fiscal policy, development and financial market. It's a good step in the right direction," he said.

The president on Monday replaced the Economic Management Team with the EAC.

The replaced EMT was chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The new EAC is chaired by Doyin Salami, a professor. ‎

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.