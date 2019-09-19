Zimbabwe: President Appreciates New Gold Processing Plant Tech

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday got an appreciation of the six tank Carbon in Pulp (CIP) gold dump recycling process plant manufactured by Metal Components Manufacturers.

The gold processing machines were sourced by the Zanu-PF Youth league to capacitate youths who are into small scale mining.

In an interview, secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi said they had sourced 10 gold processing plants earmarked for the country's 10 provinces, after securing loan facilities from financial institutions.

"We have secured loan facilities to purchase the state-of-the-art machines. Each province will get one. Our aim is to ensure that each and every district have at least one machine. We want to ensure our youth are capacitated and be their own masters," he added.

President Mnangagwa has been implementing empowerment programmes to ensure that livelihoods of Zimbabweans improve.

The President is committed to creating an environment that will help youths to fully participate in the country's economy.

Youth empowerment programmes have seen the youth owning a number of businesses in various sectors of the economy

Presenting the CIP machines at the Party Headquarters, Metal Component Manufacturers representative Winston Mitchell said the six tank gold processing plant is produced locally with only a few parts imported from South Africa.

The machinery which is being used locally by various companies is also exported to countries such as South Africa and earn the country the much needed foreign currency.

"This is an innovative mobile machine with an opportunity to empower people to self-sustain. Any Zimbabwean is qualified to operate this machinery.

"The best part of the whole programme for me has been training others.

"This system was first designed in Zimbabwe at a university in Zimbabwe. The process is to take old dumps or any fine sands that you can find that are running with red soil and quarts rubble and then they can run them through the bowl mill and regrind them and then it will go into a thickener tank and the tank has to group all the soils together before the leeching process can start," he said.

He added: "Basically it runs at about two tonnes per hour. We are taking fine particles of gold and then dissolving them to liquid using a chemical process.

"This is basically going to benefit the youth because Zimbabwe has an abundance of recycle dumps that need to be obtained so if you get the axis of the dumps, it's a matter of getting a production target that they need to do.

"We are upping the production in smaller means at low cost. We are looking at US$28 000," he said

Currently, Zimbabwe is the main supplier of the equipment in the region.