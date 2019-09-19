South Africa: Ndlovu Youth Choir Misses Out on Grand Prize, But Made Africa Proud

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Ndlovu Youth Choir on America's Got Talent.
19 September 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — It's been a wild ride!

The Ndlovu Youth Choir made it through to the final of America's Got Talent but unfortunately failed to make the top five.

Despite the loss the choir made South Africa proud and put its home province of Limpopo on the map.

It's impact on America's Got Talent was huge and their presence was felt in their goosebump performances.

The choir took to social media to say: "Our AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope".

California's 22-year-old Kodi Lee - who is blind and has autism - was crowned as winner and walked away with a U.S.$1 million prize.  Lee will also be headlining shows in Las Vegas.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved.

