Nigeria: PDP BOT Leaders Meet Atiku in Dubai, Strategize for Supreme Court

Leaders of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met with the presidential candidate of the party in the February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Our correspondent gathered from impeccable sources in Abuja, that the BoT chairman and secretary, Senators Walid Jibrin and Adolphus Wabara, led a few other members of the board to the UAE where they met with Atiku and discussed Nigeria's politics and the judiciary.

Senator Jibrin also confirmed to our correspondent in a telephone interview, yesterday, that leaders of the BoT met with Atiku in Dubai where they spent a few days and returned to Nigeria, adding that the trip was successful.

When asked to explain the essence of the meeting and why it was taking place in another country, Senator Jibrin said he was at a meeting and asked our correspondent to call him back for details.

He however, didn't pick his calls and a text message sent to him at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the PDP BoT secretary, Wabara, neither picked his phone call nor responded to a text message sent to him by our reporter.

A top member of the PDP National Working Committee who preferred anonymity, however, said the worry by some people over the BoT's meeting with Atiku in Dubai was unnecessary.

In a related development, our correspondent has gathered from the party's legal department at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja,that Atiku was yet to appeal the judgement of the tribunal at the Supreme Court eight days after it was delivered.

Our correspondent reports that Atiku and the PDP have only 6 days remaining to appeal the judgement at the apex court as they had vowed.

"As at today (yesterday) Atiku and the PDP are yet to file their appeal at the Supreme Court. Our legal team is still studying the judgement of the lower court.

"We have only 14 days from the day the judgement of the tribunal was delivered to appeal. The 14 days will elapse next Wednesday.

"So we still have up to 6 days to act. And I believe everything is going to be fine. It is not late yet. We still have time to do that," he said.