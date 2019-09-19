Nigeria: Govt Relocates Fire Service School From Lagos to Osun

19 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — The Federal Fire Service Training School for the South West Zone, currently in Lagos, is to be relocated to Osun State.

The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim, disclosed this in Osogbo yesterday when he and his entourage visited Governor Oyetola. They were in Osun to inaugurate the newly procured state-of-the-art fire fighting trucks donated by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim said the relocation became necessary due to the recent affiliation of the National Fire Academy, Sheda, to the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, for the purpose of running a post graduate programme in disaster management.

"The training school in Lagos will now be a mini campus of the National Fire Academy, Sheda, to bring the programme to the doorsteps of students in the South West. The deployment of these huge assets to Osun is to complement the efforts of the state Fire Service while enhancing service delivery for the protection of lives and property," Ibrahim said.

Governor Oyetola said his administration understands the need to protect lives and property of the citizens,

This, according to him, is why his government is doing everything possible to ensure safety "at all costs."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.