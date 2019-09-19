Angola: Diplomat Highlights Country Challenges

Lisbon — Angolan ambassador to Portugal Carlos Fonseca mentioned Tuesday the main challenges facing the Angolan state which include the eradication of poverty to ensure the people's well-being.

The diplomat was speaking to the press in Lisbon on the sidelines of celebrations of September 17, National Hero Day.

He expressed the government commitment to national production to boost the economic and social development of the country.

The Angolan ambassador called that the fight for the people's wellbeing dates back to the time of the founder of the Angolan nation, Agostinho Neto.

According to him, due to his (Neto) historical course and sacrifices endured in benefit of the homeland it is necessary to remember the date every day.

"Agostinho Neto has done much for the world, the Angolan youth as well as his role in achieving the independence of Namibia, support for National Liberation movements not only from Africa", noted the ambassador, stressing the need to always remember his thoughts

According to the diplomat, societies need people like Agostinho Neto, who fought against hate. "Angola today is not the one that Agostinho Neto dreamed, but it is necessary to open the way", he said.

In turn, the widow of the First President of Angola, Maria Eugénia Neto, said it was important that everyone read the work of Agostinho Neto and reflect on what is written and the time when it was written.

She expressed her willingness to help in whatever is necessary for the good of Angola.

The celebrations were marked by placing of flowers next to the bust of the first Angolan President, as well as the screening of a film that portrays his life and work.