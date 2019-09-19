Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Faces Protests in New York

Photo: New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
19 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York next week, will face angry protests from Zimbabweans based in the US over the deteriorating rights situation in the country.

Mnangagwa's situation has been worsened by the shock disappearance of a medical doctor Peter Magombeyi who was reportedly seized by suspected State security agents on Saturday.

Magombeyi, who is acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, had been leading negotiations with government for better working conditions for health workers.

The protests are being organised by the MDC's US Chapter as well as Zimbabweans based in Canada.

According to the MDC provincial chairperson for Canada and America, Tawanda Dzvokora, the call to action has been organised over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

The protests will be staged under the title, #Free Zimbabwe World Awareness Campaign beginning 21 September at the UN headquarters.

Mnangagwa is expected to deliver his second ever speech at the UN General Assembly sometime next week.

"We are demonstrating against massive human rights abuses by Zanu PF on our political and civic leaders and Zimbabweans in general.

"We want to tell the world that contrary to what Mnangagwa will be preaching at the UN and what he has been telling the world that he is a leader that listens to his people, a new dispensation leader, none of that is true as the man has actually closed the democratic space for Zimbabweans," said Dzvokora in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday.

Dzvokora vowed to tell the world how innocent Zimbabweans are being murdered in broad daylight, the arrests and treason charges being preferred on those opposed to the Zanu PF government.

Government says it is not responsible for the abduction of the doctors' union leader alleging these were the works of a 'third force'.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.