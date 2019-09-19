Angola: DRC Expresses Interest in Angola's Oil

18 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has expressed interested to cooperate with Angola in the oil field to develop the sector, after the newly discovered product in the neighbouring country.

This desire was expressed by the envoy of the DRC President, Musha-Galalusa Mihigo Marius on Tuesday in Luanda.

Musha-Galalusa Marius said so to the press at the end of an audience granted by Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to whom he delivered a letter from his counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi.

He said he was unaware of the content of the letter, but pointed out that with the discovery of the oil in DRC his government is interested in the Angolan experience, in view of the "great potential" it has.

DRC official also spoke of the two countries' interest in strengthening relations in a wide range of fields, particularly investment in agriculture, infrastructure, mining and energy.

Angola is one of the Africa's largest oil producers. The country started exploration 63 years ago, with DRC's first discoveries date backing to about five years ago.

Felix Tshisekedi was elected President of DRC on 25 January this year.

