Angola: Peace Laureate Defends Preservation of African Identity

Luanda — The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege defended Wednesday, in Luanda, the preservation of the true African identity for an effective promotion of the culture of peace on the continent.

During his speech, which preceded the opening of the Pan-African Forum for Culture of Peace, Congolese surgeon Dinis Mukwege mentioned several points which he considered to be far from being reached in political, social, human rights and cultural points of view.

For the doctor, the achievement of the goals of the 2063 Africa Development Agenda signed in 2013 will only be achieved if authentic African identity, respect for human rights and cultural diversity, the spirit of solidarity and non-violence are developed.

He also said that the continent cannot occupy a place in the twenty first century, as it is witnessing the third colonization, the unfolding of various internal conflicts, migration, rising unemployment and the abuse of human rights.

However, Denis Mukwege points out that Africa has the human and material resources for continental development in various sectors, with only the commitment of good democratic governance, where the economic management of natural resources can meet the needs of the people.