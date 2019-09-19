Angola: Over 5,000 Works Exhibited At National Book Fair

Malanje — More than 5,000 literary, scientific and academic works, including children, are exhibited at the National Book Fair, which will take place from 17 to 20 this month, in Malange city, in an initiative of the Provincial Library, aimed at promoting the culture of writing and reading.

Angop learned this Wednesday, the initiative has the partnership of ESPM Malanje Polytechnic School and is part of the celebrations of the national hero's day, celebrated last Tuesday, in honor of the achievements of the first Angolan president, Agostinho Neto, as a writer and great poet.

According to the director of the Provincial Library, Ema Massunga, the event takes place under the motto "Read and know the world around you" and focuses on the sale of books and fine arts exhibition, as well as reserves entrepreneurship, with the participation of 20 exhibitors from the provinces of Malanje and Luanda.