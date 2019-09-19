Nigeria Hosts First African Congress On Sickle Cell

The Doctor SickleCell Centre For Sickle Cell Disease in association with Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation has concluded plans to hold intervention programs for sickle cell disorder in Africa.

Speaking ahead of the African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease, ACSCD slated for 31 October to 2nd November in Lagos, ACSCD Co-chair Dr. David Ajaere said that the program seek to address the challenges of the disorder and foster possible solutions to its effect as a public health burden.

He explained that the conference will also facilitate exchange of information among public health experts, medical professionals, researchers, policy-makers, key stakeholders to highlight challenges and opportunities and enhance strategies to control Sickle Cell Disease in Africa

Ajaere pointed out that Key stakeholders and Organizations expected at the Congress include; The Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services(LSBTS), World Health Organization(WHO Africa), amongst other Non-governmental and corporate organizations, Multilateral donor agencies and institutions, health researchers, civil society organizations, and the academic community.

"Eminent dignitaries who are expected to attend the event include Honorable OsagieEhanire, Minister of Health Nigeria, Dr. MatshidisoMoeti, Director - WHO Africa, His Majesty, Ronald MuwendaMutebill - The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Uganda, Honorable Dr.ChitaluChilufya MP, Minister of Health Zambia, Honorable KwakuAgyaman, Minister of HealthGhana,Honorable Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health Uganda, Dr. Randal Mills, CEO - National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, USA and H.E (Mrs.) ToyinSaraki, Founder - Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

ACSCD International Affairs Coordinator, Amb. Eddie Resphanto said that because of the magnitude of the event, opportunities abound for those who want to be a sponsor, exhibitor, a Speaker or partner whichalso includes non-governmental and corporate organizations.