Nigeria Hosts First African Congress On Sickle Cell

19 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinelo Azike

The Doctor SickleCell Centre For Sickle Cell Disease in association with Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation has concluded plans to hold intervention programs for sickle cell disorder in Africa.

Speaking ahead of the African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease, ACSCD slated for 31 October to 2nd November in Lagos, ACSCD Co-chair Dr. David Ajaere said that the program seek to address the challenges of the disorder and foster possible solutions to its effect as a public health burden.

He explained that the conference will also facilitate exchange of information among public health experts, medical professionals, researchers, policy-makers, key stakeholders to highlight challenges and opportunities and enhance strategies to control Sickle Cell Disease in Africa

Ajaere pointed out that Key stakeholders and Organizations expected at the Congress include; The Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services(LSBTS), World Health Organization(WHO Africa), amongst other Non-governmental and corporate organizations, Multilateral donor agencies and institutions, health researchers, civil society organizations, and the academic community.

"Eminent dignitaries who are expected to attend the event include Honorable OsagieEhanire, Minister of Health Nigeria, Dr. MatshidisoMoeti, Director - WHO Africa, His Majesty, Ronald MuwendaMutebill - The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Uganda, Honorable Dr.ChitaluChilufya MP, Minister of Health Zambia, Honorable KwakuAgyaman, Minister of HealthGhana,Honorable Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health Uganda, Dr. Randal Mills, CEO - National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, USA and H.E (Mrs.) ToyinSaraki, Founder - Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

ACSCD International Affairs Coordinator, Amb. Eddie Resphanto said that because of the magnitude of the event, opportunities abound for those who want to be a sponsor, exhibitor, a Speaker or partner whichalso includes non-governmental and corporate organizations.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.