Zimbabwe: Zim's Health Workers Down Tools Over Magombeyi Abduction

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean health workers protest the disappearance of missing medical doctor and union leader Peter Magombeyi.
18 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE's Health Apex Council (HAC) has notified government members were withdrawing their services until abducted doctors union leader, Magombeyi was returned safe.

HAC is the highest organ representing six unions across the country.

In a letter dated September 17, 2019 addressed to Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, HAC said workers across the country were seriously affected by the recent abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president by suspected state security agents on Saturday.

"As a result of such public sentiment, there has been a spontaneous decision by health workers to withdraw their services until Doctor Magombeyi has been returned safely," said the group.

"HAC therefore acknowledges the position taken by all health workers and support the decision to withdraw labour until he has been returned safely."

HAC also advised all interested parties on the immediate suspension of meetings at the Health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel meetings until security to carry out their mandate is guaranteed.

The group's mandate is to the improve the welfare of health workers in affiliate associations which include Zimbabwe Health Workers Union, Zimbabwe Nurses Association, Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, Zimbabwe Pharmacy Technicians Association, Zimbabwe Environmental Health Technicians and Zimbabwe Government Therapists Association.

The group's decision to withdraw services came just a day after High Court Judge, Edith Mushore ordered people holding Magombeyi to immediately release him or bring him to court within 48 hours.

Home Affairs and State Security Ministers were also ordered to determine his whereabouts and set up a team of investigators to search for him at all places in Zimbabwe.

Magombeyi is said to have last sent a WhatsApp message on Saturday night saying he had been "kidnapped by three men".

Government, through its various agencies and ministries, has said it was investigating Magombeyi's disappearance.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Devastated Family Wants Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Home
Zimbabwe Govt Claims Third Force is Behind Doctor's Disappearance
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.