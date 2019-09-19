Kenya: 'We Are Not Ready for Hooliganism', All Stars Warn Gor Fans

Kisumu All Stars chairman Nicholas Ochieng' has warned Gor Mahia fans seeking refuge at the club that it will not condone hooliganism and fraud during its Kenyan Premier League matches.

Gor Mahia on Tuesday announced that they will no longer host their home matches at Moi Stadium in Kisumu due to fraud and revenue loss, an issue that has generated a lot of reactions from its fans in Kisumu, who through social media, have threatened to decamp to Kisumu All Stars fondly known as Otenga, who were promoted to the top tier league.

Ochieng', who admitted he was roughed up during the KPL double header on August 31 at the stadium by K'Ogalo stewardsand cartels told off K'Ogalo fans saying that decency has to be practiced in football and revealed that those who have been attending their home matches, however few, have been disciplined and usually pay at the gate.

Ochieng told Nation Sport on Wednesday that they are not in any way concerned with K'Ogalo issues and insisted the new teams cannot be used to aggrieved fans to fulfill their agenda towards the management of the record KPL champions.

"The fans are dishonest by saying they will decamp to our team yet what I saw during the double header was not pleasing at all. We are not chasing them away from joining our team, but they should be ready to pay for our matches and not replicate what they have been doing during Gor Mahia matches," said Ochieng'

"It is a fact that Kisumu is still a Gor Mahia fan base, but we can't celebrate that now they have joined our team and will be turning up for our matches in huge numbers. There is no sibling rivalry between Kisumu All Stars and Gor Mahia as some of them are trying to portray because we have just played one match since we joined the league.

They should not use our club to force their management to rescind their decision," added Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia faces Chemelil Sugar in a KPL encounter on Thursday, a match that was initially to be played at Moi Stadium, but has since been relocated to the Kericho Green Stadium