Kenya: 'We Are Not Ready for Hooliganism', All Stars Warn Gor Fans

18 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kisumu All Stars chairman Nicholas Ochieng' has warned Gor Mahia fans seeking refuge at the club that it will not condone hooliganism and fraud during its Kenyan Premier League matches.

Gor Mahia on Tuesday announced that they will no longer host their home matches at Moi Stadium in Kisumu due to fraud and revenue loss, an issue that has generated a lot of reactions from its fans in Kisumu, who through social media, have threatened to decamp to Kisumu All Stars fondly known as Otenga, who were promoted to the top tier league.

Ochieng', who admitted he was roughed up during the KPL double header on August 31 at the stadium by K'Ogalo stewardsand cartels told off K'Ogalo fans saying that decency has to be practiced in football and revealed that those who have been attending their home matches, however few, have been disciplined and usually pay at the gate.

Ochieng told Nation Sport on Wednesday that they are not in any way concerned with K'Ogalo issues and insisted the new teams cannot be used to aggrieved fans to fulfill their agenda towards the management of the record KPL champions.

"The fans are dishonest by saying they will decamp to our team yet what I saw during the double header was not pleasing at all. We are not chasing them away from joining our team, but they should be ready to pay for our matches and not replicate what they have been doing during Gor Mahia matches," said Ochieng'

"It is a fact that Kisumu is still a Gor Mahia fan base, but we can't celebrate that now they have joined our team and will be turning up for our matches in huge numbers. There is no sibling rivalry between Kisumu All Stars and Gor Mahia as some of them are trying to portray because we have just played one match since we joined the league.

They should not use our club to force their management to rescind their decision," added Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia faces Chemelil Sugar in a KPL encounter on Thursday, a match that was initially to be played at Moi Stadium, but has since been relocated to the Kericho Green Stadium

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.