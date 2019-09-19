Kenya: Malkia Strikers Fall to Brazil in Japan

18 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenya's struggles at the 2019 FIVB Women World Cup in Japan continued with Wednesday's straight-sets defeat of 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 against Brazil in Hamamatsu.

Malkia Strikers found the going tough against the world's best-ranked side despite a strong start by captain Mercy Moim and Edith Wisa in the opening set.

Initially, Moim appeared to be finding joy with consistent attacks from the left which led to Kenya holding up an impressive 21-18 score against the South American side in the opening set.

But a tweak in formation by Brazilian coach Jose Guimares to deploy centre player Fabianha Claudinho worked to cut off Moim and hand the opponent a five-point victory in the opening set.

"We started well," Kenya's assistant coach Japheth Munala reflected after the match.

"They capitalized on our weaknesses in reception and we didn't have many combinations."

Kenyan then faded in set two and three, with Brazil duo Amanda Francisco and Ferraira Leao unstoppable however much Triza Atuka and Wisa attempted to block them off.

This is Kenya's fourth loss on the trot following earlier defeats to Netherlands, Serbia and USA. The team will resume return to the courts for another fixture against Argentina Thursday morning.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.