Namibia: BSF and Greentec Bond to Assist SMEs

Business Financial Solutions and Germany-based GreenTec Capital Partners have entered into a partnership to build capacity, create investment readiness, and enable fundraising for start-ups and small businesses in Namibia.

In a media statement issued on Tuesday, the two companies said their joining was birthed out of the need to further stimulate entrepreneurship in the country.

BFS is a Namibian investment management firm which provides financial solutions to small and medium enterprises, and GreenTec is a long-term investor in African start-ups and SMEs with a focus on combining social and environmental impacts with financial success.

"By applying a unique venture building model, the partners aim to tackle the maturity, infrastructure, and funding gaps that young SMEs and start-ups are facing in Namibia, while at the same time de-risking them for investors by applying their support and expertise," the statement reads.

The companies indicated that through this partnership, they will support high-potential Namibian start-ups and SMEs in their growth from the proof-of-concept stage to market fit and sustainability by providing operational support, company formation and building, investment readiness, and go-to-market strategies and execution.

Ventures or SMEs which will be assisted will be selected based on their impact, the value they can add, and their economic sustainability.

- Nampa