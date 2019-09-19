Nigeria: Six Things You Should Know About the New Head of Service

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday 18th Sept appointed Dr Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as the new acting head of service of the federation replacing Oyo-Ita.

Since 2012, Yemi Esan served as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Head of Civil Service (OHOCSF), and in the Ministries of Information; Education; and, until her new appointment.

Here are 5 things you should know about Dr.Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, the newly appointed acting head of service of the federation.

1, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan graduated as best Bachelor of Dental Surgery student in 1987 at the University of Ibadan.

2, She started her career at the Federal Ministry of Health and rose to become a director.

3, She rose to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012, serving first as Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy, Office in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

4, She has served as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry of Education and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

5, She was Director Information in the State House Abuja from 2012 to 2014.

6, She was the Information Attach'e in the Nigeria Information Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Abijdan, Cote d' Ivoire from 1992 to 1995. Vanguard Nigerian News