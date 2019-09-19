Nigeria: Six Things You Should Know About the New Head of Service

19 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday 18th Sept appointed Dr Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as the new acting head of service of the federation replacing Oyo-Ita.

Since 2012, Yemi Esan served as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Head of Civil Service (OHOCSF), and in the Ministries of Information; Education; and, until her new appointment.

Here are 5 things you should know about Dr.Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, the newly appointed acting head of service of the federation.

1, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan graduated as best Bachelor of Dental Surgery student in 1987 at the University of Ibadan.

2, She started her career at the Federal Ministry of Health and rose to become a director.

3, She rose to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012, serving first as Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy, Office in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

4, She has served as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry of Education and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

5, She was Director Information in the State House Abuja from 2012 to 2014.

6, She was the Information Attach'e in the Nigeria Information Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Abijdan, Cote d' Ivoire from 1992 to 1995. Vanguard Nigerian News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.