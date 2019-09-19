South Africa Calls for Dialogue After Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities

19 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East has prompted the South African government to call for dialogue to avoid rising tensions.

This relates to an attack on two key Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday.

The attack has already taken its toll on the rand, Bloomberg reported, and has led to a rise in oil prices, dampening hopes for an interest-rate cut on Thursday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said: "In order to ensure a long-term solution to the crisis in Yemen, we call upon all parties to commit to a political process, where a negotiated, United Nations-mediated and Yemeni-led settlement that is inclusive and fair and that will put the interests and well-being of all Yemeni citizens first."

The department said it was "extremely concerned" about the effect the violence would have on the situation in the country.

"Starvation and the outbreak of cholera threaten more than half of the population of Yemen, especially the most vulnerable, namely women and children. The likely effect of this conflict on global growth and job creation is also a concern."

"South Africa, therefore, calls on all parties to de-escalate hostilities, to commit to a general ceasefire through which dialogue and inclusive peaceful negotiations can be enabled, and to abide by their obligations under international law, in pursuit of a lasting settlement, the department said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Saudi officials believe Iran or one of its proxies conducted a complex attack that debilitated Saudi oil facilities.

The attack involved drones and cruise missiles from the north of Saudi.

Iran, however, has denied these allegations.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
Petroleum
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.