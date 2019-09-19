Nigeria: Army Dismisses Reports of Planned Attack in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Thursday assured people of Maiduguri and environs to disregard rumours of planned attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, saying there is no need for panic.

The army stated this in a statement titled, 'There is No Panic in Maiduguri. The City Remains Peaceful & Calm and' signed by Col. Isa Ado, Deputy Director, of Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole.

The army said, "Information circulating on social media revealed that some mischievous elements are insinuating and peddling rumours of 'terrorists' plan to execute deadly attacks on some selected populated areas and key facilities in Maiduguri town and neighboring areas in order to cause panic and inflict casualty on innocent Nigerians.

"Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, assures the public that necessary measures have been put in place to checkmate the purported evil plans of the criminals.

"Accordingly, troops in the Theatre, have been committed to ensuring movements and activities of the marauders are effectively thwarted.

'Troops are also in staging positions in line with the Super Camp Concept to destroy the bandits whenever they are seen.

"Consequently, members of the public are urged to disregard the rumor of 'deadly attacks' on Maiduguri and environs.

"The fake news is circulated by mischievous elements and other collaborators of the criminals with the aim to instill fear and panic in the minds of the people as well as to sabotage the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the struggle to end the menace.

"Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard the alleged attacks on Maiduguri city and environs and go about their routine lawful businesses without fear or hindrance.

"The public is also advised to be more vigilant and report unusual/suspicious presence or movements of persons especially at important public places like markets, schools, mosques, and churches as well as venues for occasions to security agencies."