Sudan: Call for Release of Nuba-Bani Amer Conflict Detainees in Port Sudan

18 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — Families of those detained during the conflict between the Nuba and Bani Amer tribes at the end of August in Port Sudan called for their release.

The detainees were arrested by police, army and Rapid Support Force in the Darel Naim and Filip districts in September. They were tried under emergency measures. 50 of them were transferred to prisons in El Fasher, 29 to prisons in El Obeid.

The families state that there is no justification for their arrest anymore, since the two parties signed a reconciliation agreement on September 8. During that ceremony the authorities promised to release the detainees after the agreement was signed, the family members claim.

The families pointed out that the detainees live in poor humanitarian and health conditions, since a number of them were infected with malaria in El Fasher.

During the fighting at least 35 people died and homes were burned. The state of emergency was declared on August 25 and troops and Rapid Support Forces militiamen were sent to the city.

Radio Dabanga

