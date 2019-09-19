Sudan: Women Demand Repeal of Laws Limiting Freedoms

Khartoum — The Women's Union called for abolishing laws restricting freedoms and the participation of women in commissions and institutions of the transitional government.

In a memorandum handed over to Sovereign Council members Aisha Mousa and Raja Abdelmaseeh at the presidential palace yesterday, the Women's Union called for achieving justice, and speeding up the formation of an investigation committee into the break-up of the sit-in at the army command on June 3.

Sumaya Ali Ishag, a member of the Executive Committee of the Women's Union, told reporters that the meeting with the two members of the Sovereign Council dealt with many issues related to women, including more participation of women in the institutions of the transitional government.

Petition

Lawyers submitted a petition to Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari to repeal laws restricting freedoms and to ratify a number of human rights conventions such as the UN Convention against Torture.

In a meeting with the Minister of Justice the lawyers stressed the necessity to abolish Article 152 of the Criminal Code concerning flagrant dress. Amendments to laws were also discussed. Lawyers not working at the Ministry of Justice were also involved in the discussions.

